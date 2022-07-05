Kerala HC dismisses plea against Agnipath, asks plaintiffs to approach tribunal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by 23 youths, who successfully completed the physical test for selection to the Indian Army, against the Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces. They also sought a directive to the Centre not to implement the scheme.

When the case came up for hearing, the court held that the petition is not maintainable and that the petitioners have to approach the Armed Forces Tribunal against the cancellation of the earlier notification for Army recruitment. The court said the petition pertains to recruitment. Hence, it should be filed before the AFT.

The petitioners, Abymon Varghese of Idukki and others, said the commanding officer and army recruiting office had issued admit cards to them for the recruitment rally and physical examination conducted in Thiruvananthapuram from February 28, 2021.

They had successfully completed the examination as per the criteria. They were directed to remain present on the date for the medical examination. The petitioners are the NCC ‘C’ certificate holders. The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was scheduled to be conducted from April 25, 2021, and it was postponed amid the Covid pandemic. Later, it was rescheduled for July 25 last year. Meanwhile, some of the candidates were informed that NCC ‘C’ certificate holders are exempted from appearing in the CEE.

According to the petitioners, being NCC ‘C’ certificate holders, they are eligible for the posts and they have been waiting for the call letter to join the Indian Army for the last two years. However, the ministry of defence has issued a notification implementing the new Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. The notification also clarified that all pending processes including CEE for the previous recruitment years stood cancelled. It stated that all eligible candidates were required to apply fresh for the recruitment through the scheme.

The Centre’s move was against the rules followed by the Army and also against the interest of the public and the nation, which amounts to great irregularity and injustice to them, the petitioners said. They also sought a directive to the Centre to appoint them and not to cancel the notification for the selection.

NCC ‘C’ certificate holders disregarded

