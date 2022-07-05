Kerala minister flays Indian Constitution, draws the ire of one and all

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Culture and Fisheries minister Saji Cheriyan has kicked up a row with his controversial remarks against the Indian Constitution. Speaking at a CPM meeting at Mallappilly in Pathanamthitta, the senior party leader said the Indian Constitution has been made to loot people and and plunder resources in the country.

With the remarks inviting widespread criticism from across the board, Opposition UDF has demanded the minister's resignation. Intervening in the issue, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan sought details about the minister's controversial remarks. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also sought an explanation from the minister.

While speaking at ‘Noorinte Niravil ‘ organised by the CPM on Tuesday, the minister said though many term the Indian Constitution as the most beautifully detailed one, it was written in a way to facilitate exploitation. "The Constitution was written to loot the people, as dictated by the British," he alleged. The Constitution seems to condone exploitation and is written in such a way to help plunder people, he added. The minister said the constitution favours exploitation. That's why Ambanis and Adanis are growing in the country.

He then went out to point out that India is a country which does not accept even labour protests. "This is because of the Indian Constitution. We have a Constitution that condones exploitation of the work force. It does not guarantee any protection to the working class," he raged. The minister added that instead of protecting the labour class, the Constitution has incorporated certain needless terms like secularism and democracy, though the Parliament apparently supports the corporates.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan and State Congress president K Sudkakaran demanded that the minister step down immediately. The minister has insulted the Constitution. He has lost the right to continue in office even for a minute. If Saji Cheriyan refuses to step down, the Chief Minister should oust him the cabinet, said the Opposition leader. He also warned that the UDF will explore legal options if the minister refuses to step down. "He's a minister who assumed office after swearing on the Constitution. Now he has rejected the very same Constitution. There's no other way out apart from his resignation," said Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty.

With the remarks kicking up a major row, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan directed officials to submit a detailed report in this regard. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also sought an explanation from the minister. The CPM leadership made it clear that the party too will look into the minister's remarks.

Though the video of the minister's speech was uploaded in the Facebook page of CPM Mallappally area committee, it was later removed. Later, the area committee came up with another FB post supporting the minister.

The FB post said the minister was pointing at social development, exploitation, the pathetic state of labourers in India, the cruel face of exploitation and the deplorable condition of people here. All these happen under the Indian Constitution, it said. The FB post further alleged that a portion of the minister's speech has been taken out to target him. CPM Pathanamthitta district secretary KP Udayabhanu too came forward supporting the minister.