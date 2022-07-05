STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RaGa office attack: Congress sees Pinarayi’s script in clean chit to SFI leaders

He alleged the police went by the script penned by the CM. He also urged the CPM to clarify on the SDPI leaders’ visit to AKG Centre.

Published: 05th July 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul-Office-Wayanad

DYFI-SFI workers vandalize Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress leadership has blamed the police report giving a clean chit to the SFI leadership on destroying Mahatma Gandhi’s photograph during the vandalism at Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s office.

K C Venugopal, party national general secretary (organisation), criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s claim in the assembly that the SFI members were not involved in the incident. Congress state president K Sudhakaran alleged police conspiracy in preparing the report.Venugopal termed the police’s findings “unbelievable”. 

He alleged the police went by the script penned by the CM. He also urged the CPM to clarify on the SDPI leaders’ visit to AKG Centre. “The SFI leaders had entered Rahul Gandhi’s office through the back door. There are also visuals to prove the police patting the SFI leaders on their back prior to their entry into the office,” said Venugopal.

Sudhakaran alleged that the CM and CPM leadership have been protecting the perpetrators from day one. 
“Despite being forced to condemn the SFI members’ action, Pinarayi is trying to insinuate that Gandhiji’s photo was destroyed by Congress leaders themselves, thereby defending them. The CPM state secretary had rallied behind the SFI leaders and threatened the police who took action against them. Now, the police have given a clean chit to the SFI leaders,” said Sudhakaran.

Congress SFI Rahul Gandhi Pinarayi Vijayan
