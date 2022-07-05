Threat calls and texts: Police record Swapna Suresh’s statement

By Express News Service

KOCHI/MALAPPURAM: The police on Monday recorded the statement of 2020 gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh following her complaint regarding the threat messages and calls she had received in the recent days. Swapna appeared before a police team at Ernakulam Police Club.

The police decided to register a case based on her complaint given to the state police chief that she had been receiving frequent threat messages and calls. Naufal, a native of Tirurkad in Malappuram, was arrested on Sunday after he made calls to Swapna asking her to stop making accusations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his family members and former minister K T Jaleel. The Mankada police launched an investigation into the conspiracy angle in the threat calls. Mankada station inspector Shajahan U K said Naufal was released on bail on Monday after recording his statement.

Meanwhile, the police team probing the conspiracy case against Swapna and P C George will question her at the police club on Tuesday. Earlier, she was asked to appear before the investigation team last week, but she did not turn up. Co-accused P C George was questioned in the case in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The case was registered based on the complaint given by Jaleel claiming that there was a conspiracy hatched to defame the CM, his family members, former ministers and bureaucrats.

On the other hand, the enforcement directorate on Monday issued summons to former journalist Shaj Kiran and his business partner Ibrai K to appear for interrogation on Tuesday