Vlogger’s bail plea: Govt’s view sought

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the state government’s view on the anticipatory bail plea of YouTuber Sooraj Palakkaran who is facing charges of insulting a woman by portraying her in bad light through social media.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas directed the public prosecutor to take steps to intimate the victim about the bail application through the station house officer, Ernakulam Town police.

The woman had earlier raised a complaint against T P Nandakumar, of the Crime magazine, alleging that he asked her -- then an employee with the magazine -- to make an obscene video against a woman minister. Though the counsel for Sooraj sought an interim order against arresting him till the next posting date, the request was rejected. The court will hear the bail plea on Wednesday.