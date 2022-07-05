STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vlogger’s bail plea: Govt’s view sought

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas directed the public prosecutor to take steps to intimate the victim about the bail application through the station house officer, Ernakulam Town police.

Published: 05th July 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the state government’s view on the anticipatory bail plea of YouTuber Sooraj Palakkaran who is facing charges of insulting a woman by portraying her in bad light through social media.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas directed the public prosecutor to take steps to intimate the victim about the bail application through the station house officer, Ernakulam Town police.

The woman had earlier raised a complaint against T P Nandakumar, of the Crime magazine, alleging that he asked her -- then an employee with the magazine -- to make an obscene video against a woman minister. Though the counsel for Sooraj sought an interim order against arresting him till the next posting date, the request was rejected. The court will hear the bail plea on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court YouTuber Sooraj Palakkaran
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp