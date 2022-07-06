STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

As pressure mounts, Kerala govt seeks legal opinion on fisheries minister's anti-constitution rant

Fisheries minister Saji Cherian while addressing a CPM meeting on Tuesday reportedly said that the constitution was a British leftover and it aided in the exploitation of the common man.

Published: 06th July 2022 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian. (File Photo)

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian. (File Photo)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As pressure mounts on the Left government for the resignation of fisheries minister Saji Cherian for his recent anti-Constitutional tirade, the government has decided to seek legal opinion from the Advocate General on what action can be taken against the beleaguered senior leader against whom several police complaints have been lodged across the state.

The State Police Chief as well as the Pathanamthitta district police chief have forwarded the complaints they had received to Thiruvalla DySP T Rajappan Ravuther for further action. 

The DySP acknowledged that he has received the complaints. The DySP added that the speech reportedly made by Cheriyan will be examined and a legal opinion will be sought before any action is taken.

Cheriyan made the controversial speech that belittled the constitution of the country in the CPM meeting at Mallappally on Tuesday. Cheriyan reportedly said the constitution was a British leftover and aided in the exploitation of the common man. 

The comments had triggered an avalanche of reactions as the opposition parties rallied for the removal of the minister, who had taken oath on the constitution, while Governor Arif Mohammad Khan sought an explanation from CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fisheries minister Kerala Saji Cherian anti-constitution
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp