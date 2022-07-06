As pressure mounts, Kerala govt seeks legal opinion on fisheries minister's anti-constitution rant

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As pressure mounts on the Left government for the resignation of fisheries minister Saji Cherian for his recent anti-Constitutional tirade, the government has decided to seek legal opinion from the Advocate General on what action can be taken against the beleaguered senior leader against whom several police complaints have been lodged across the state.

The State Police Chief as well as the Pathanamthitta district police chief have forwarded the complaints they had received to Thiruvalla DySP T Rajappan Ravuther for further action.

The DySP acknowledged that he has received the complaints. The DySP added that the speech reportedly made by Cheriyan will be examined and a legal opinion will be sought before any action is taken.

Cheriyan made the controversial speech that belittled the constitution of the country in the CPM meeting at Mallappally on Tuesday. Cheriyan reportedly said the constitution was a British leftover and aided in the exploitation of the common man.

The comments had triggered an avalanche of reactions as the opposition parties rallied for the removal of the minister, who had taken oath on the constitution, while Governor Arif Mohammad Khan sought an explanation from CM Pinarayi Vijayan.