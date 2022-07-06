Burglar found dead was murdered, says post-mortem report; arrest soon

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A burglar, who was found dead in the courtyard of a house in Chemmannar in Idukki on Tuesday was murdered, according to the post-mortem report on Wednesday.

Joseph (56) of Virikkappallil, Vattappara near Senapathy, was found lying dead in the courtyard of a house, 150 metres away from another house where he entered for robbery. The house belonged to autorickshaw driver Rajendran of Konnakkapparambil in Chemmannar.

The post-mortem report of Joseph revealed that he was strangulated to death. His neck bones were broken, the report revealed. Sources with the police said that the accused in the case is currently under the observation of police and his arrest will be recorded on Thursday.

Joseph had broken into Rajendran’s house through the back door around 4 am on Tuesday to attempt robbery. While trying to open the almirah in the room where Rajendran was sleeping, Joseph’s hands accidentally touched a mobile phone kept there for charging, which fell on the floor. Hearing the sound, Rajendran woke up. When Joseph tried to escape, Rajendran chased him. In the physical fight that occurred between them, Joseph ran away after biting Rajendran on his face, according to Rajendran's statement to the police.

Joseph’s body was found in the courtyard of a house. Police suspect that Rajendran might have strangled Joseph to death. There were marks of a physical fight that occurred at the spot where Joseph was lying dead.

A detailed investigation is progressing under the leadership of Idukki SP R Karuppasamy who convened a special team comprising Udumbanchola CI Philip Sam and Nedumkandam CI B S Binu on Tuesday. “Police have collected statements of eyewitnesses and the investigation is progressing,” an official said.

The forensic team also collected pieces of evidence from the spot of the incident.