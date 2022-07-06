Higher education to undergo major overhaul: R Bindu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The higher education sector in the state will undergo a complete overhaul with curriculum revision based on the recommendations of a seven-member commission, headed by Dr Shyam B Menon, set up to suggest reforms in the field of higher education, Minister R Bindu informed the assembly on Tuesday.

“Proposals are invited to combine traditional learning styles with the online facility in ways that best suit the learner’s goals. The commission, which submitted its interim report, has informed that it would submit the final report soon,” said Bindu. She said a ‘digital repository’ is under progress in all universities in the state to store course materials and details of the syllabus.