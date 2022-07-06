KSRTC to recover Rs 9.5 lakh revenue loss from 63 staff

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a stern message to the staff opposing reform measures in KSRTC, the management has decided to recover `9.5 lakh lost due to service cancellations from the employees. As many as 63 employees in the driver and conductor category have been asked to compensate for the revenue loss. Each person has to pay between `8,000 and `19,000, according to a statement issued by the office of KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar.

This is the first time that KSRTC has decided to penalise crew members for service cancellations leading to a loss of revenue and not complying with the management’s orders.

The transport corporation could not operate 63 services in four units in Thiruvananthapuram on June 26 due to the non-cooperation of some drivers and conductors. They refused to comply with the management’s orders to operate city services by clubbing the services from the units in Pappanamcode, City, Vikas Bhavan and Peroorkada.

The corporation probed the incident and found that all units, except Pappanamcode unit, could not operate a single city service due to the non-cooperation of the crew members. The report found the employees guilty of rule violation and causing inconvenience to the passengers and loss to the corporation.

The action came amid various reform measures initiated by the KSRTC management to make the organisation more efficient and generate more revenue.It has reformed the duty system and made the minimum 16 duties a prerequisite for getting the full salary.

GOVT TO GO AHEAD WITH AVIKKAL SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT, OPPN STAGES WALKOUT

T’Puram: Local Self-Government Minister M V Govindan on Tuesday informed the assembly that the state government would go ahead with the Avikkal sewage treatment plant at Vellayil in Kozhikode. He was replying to IUML MLA Dr M K Muneer’s adjournment motion notice. As the chair did not allow a discussion on the adjournment motion, the Opposition walked out from the assembly. Raising the issue during zero hour, Dr Muneer asked the LDF government whether the decision to implement the sewage treatment plant is practical as the area is densely populated.

Now, speaker reprimands Opposition MLAs

T’Puram: A day after Speaker M B Rajesh reprimanded some MLAs belonging to the treasury benches for huddling in groups and talking to each other when the assembly session was in progress, it was the turn of Opposition legislators to face his ire on Tuesday. On Monday, the speaker had reprimanded CPM MLA P P Chitharanjan for talking to his party colleagues in the treasury benches with his back to the chair. Recalling the way in which the treasury benches had behaved in the assembly on Monday, the speaker clarified that he had not targeted any particular legislator. The speaker did not hide his disapproval when he said certain Opposition MLAs were also busy talking to each other on Tuesday.

KSRTC to be modified based on Khanna report

T’Puram: KSRTC will be modified based on recommendations of the Sushil Khanna committee report, Transport Minister Antony Raju said in the assembly on Tuesday. The state government’s priority is to save KSRTC and it would be achieved by implementing these recommendations, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said these matters will be discussed with the labour unions too. Antony Raju said that despite the financial constraints, the LDF government successfully managed to provide pensions and salaries to KSRTC employees. He also raised concerns about the reduction in passenger traffic owing to the pandemic.