Monsoon gains strength in Kerala, heavy rain till Saturday

Three die after trees get uprooted and fall on them in plantations in Idukki district

Published: 06th July 2022 06:08 AM

Fishermen whose boat capsized in Vembanad Lake being rescued by crew of an SWTD boat that conducts service between Muhamma and Kumarakomon Tuesday | Vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain lashed most parts of the state on Tuesday causing widespread damage, as the monsoon gave signals of strengthening in the days to come. At least three persons were killed after trees got uprooted and fell on them in plantations located near Nedumkandam in Udumbanchola taluk of Idukki district on Tuesday. With this, the death toll in rain-related incidents in Idukki in the last three days has reached five, as per the data given by the district disaster management authority.

Five fishermen had a narrow escape as the boat carrying them capsized in gusty wind at Kumarakom in Kottayam. Uppala and Manjeswar in Kasaragod registered over 200mm of rainfall on Tuesday, the highest in 24 hours in this monsoon season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in most parts of the state at least till Saturday. There will be isolated heavy rain, indicated by the yellow alert, in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Palakkad on Friday.

In the wake of the rainy condition, Kannur Collector S Chandrasekhar announced a holiday for all educational institutions in the district including professional colleges, and CBSE and ICSE schools, on Wednesday. A holiday has also been declared for schools and anganwadis in Kasaragod district on Wednesday.

The State Disaster Management Authority sounded caution in the hilly areas, considering the possibility of landslides. Travelling to these regions in the night should be avoided, the advisory said.The district disaster management authorities held meetings to make preparations for opening relief camps in case of emergency. The incessant rain has triggered several mudslips in the hill district of Idukki claiming lives and injuring people and disrupting traffic. At least two persons were killed in mudslips on Monday.

The weather experts said that a low pressure formation over Madhya Pradesh along with the strong westerly winds in Arabian Sea will result in isolated heavy rainfall in northern and central parts of the state.

