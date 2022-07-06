STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saji Cherian must resign or Pinarayi should expel him: Satheesan

The Congress on Tuesday decided to continue protests seeking the resignation of Minister Saji Cherian and initiate legal action against him following his remarks.

Published: 06th July 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Saji Cherian. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress on Tuesday decided to continue protests seeking the resignation of Minister Saji Cherian and initiate legal action against him following his remarks. State Congress general secretary K P Sreekumar filed a complaint against Cherian before Pathanamthitta district police chief Swapnil Madhukar Mahajan urging action under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

In the assembly, UDF announced its decision to boycott Cherian.Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said Cherian was not fit enough to continue in office. “He must resign or the CM should expel him from the cabinet,” said Satheesan. IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said Cherian had rejected the same Constitution which he had invoked while taking oath as a minister.

Seeking his resignation, state Congress president K Sudhakaran told reporters at Indira Bhavan, “If he doesn’t resign, the CM should oust him.”National Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said Cherian had showed utter disregard to the Constitution. UDF convenor M M Hassan said the minister had no right to continue in office. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala termed Cherian’s speech as a serious breach of the Constitution.

A delegation led by state Congress general secretary Pazhakulam Madhu approached Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and demanded action against the minister.Revolutionary Youth Front, the youth wing of Revolutionary Socialist Party, and Youth Congress took out protest marches to the Secretariat demanding his expulsion from the cabinet. 

