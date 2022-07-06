STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speech flaying Constitution of India: CPM decides against expelling minister Saji Cherian

The remarks by the minister had put the Left front on the backfoot. The CPM central leadership too was unhappy about the minister's unwarranted remarks against the Constitution.

Published: 06th July 2022 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Minister Saji Cherian coming out of AKG Centre after available secretariat meeting on July 6, 2022.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite relentless clamour from various corners for the resignation of Culture minister Saji Cherian over his controversial remarks on the Constitution, the CPM leadership has decided not to cave in to the pressure for the moment. The available party secretariat which met at AKG Centre on Wednesday decided against the minister stepping down in this regard.

The secretariat meeting attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, party state secretary  Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Politburo member A Vijayaraghavn and minister Saji Cherian among others, decided to go with a  wait-and-watch policy. The party decided that resignation would be considered, only if a case is registered against the minister.

Meanwhile, Saji Cherian appeared confident after the secretariat meeting. "Why should I resign?" asked the minister, while stepping out after the secretariat meeting.

On Wednesday the government sought legal advice from the Advocate General on whether a case could be registered against the minister, based on a slew of complaints that came up before the police. Meanwhile the state assembly adjourned within eight minutes on Wednesday, following Opposition furore.

The remarks by the minister had put the Left front on the backfoot. The CPM central leadership too was unhappy about the minister's unwarranted remarks against the Constitution. The CPI leadership too is of the opinion that the minister had unnecessarily put the Left government on the defensive, at a time when the LDF has already been on the backfoot over slew of allegations in the gold smuggling case. The CPI leadership plans to convey its displeasure to the Left front.  

"If Cherian was just a party leader, the CPM would have been able to somehow politically defend the remarks. However it would be difficult to justify such a remark from an individual occupying a constitutional position," said sources.

Meanwhile Opposition UDF has decided to intensify protests to force the minister's resignation. The BJP leadership also plans to move forward with legal action against the minister. By not seeking the minister's resignation, the Left front is insulting the Constitution, alleged BJP.

