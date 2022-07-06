Youth Commission member visits house of woman who died after delivery

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: State Youth Commission member T Mahesh visited the house of Aishwarya, who died following delivery at a private hospital, and carried out a preliminary inquiry on Tuesday. State coordinator M Randheesh and district coordinator Akhil accompanied Mahesh to the visit to the house at Chembakassery near Thattamangalam in Palakkad. The team collected the statements of Aishwarya’s husband Ranjith and relatives.

Aiswarya breathed her last on Sunday after giving childbirth while her newborn had died on July 2 at Thangam hospital in Yakkara.Ranjith told the commission members that the doctor who Aiswarya had been consulting for nine months did not attend to her during the emergency. The service of the duty doctor was not satisfactory either. Ranjith said the hospital authorities neither inform him nor his relatives that Aishwarya was bleeding profusely or that her uterus was being removed.

The Youth Commission has directed the DGP and the health department to submit a report on whether there was a serious lapse on the part of the hospital. The commission will take further steps based on the report. The Human Rights Commission has directed the district collector and district medical officer to investigate if there was medical negligence and submit a report within two weeks.