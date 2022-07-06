STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Youth Commission member visits house of woman who died after delivery

State Youth Commission member T Mahesh visited the house of Aishwarya, who died following delivery at a private hospital, and carried out a preliminary inquiry on Tuesday.

Published: 06th July 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: State Youth Commission member T Mahesh visited the house of Aishwarya, who died following delivery at a private hospital, and carried out a preliminary inquiry on Tuesday. State coordinator M Randheesh and district coordinator Akhil accompanied Mahesh to the visit to the house at Chembakassery near Thattamangalam in Palakkad. The team collected the statements of Aishwarya’s husband Ranjith and relatives.

Aiswarya breathed her last on Sunday after giving childbirth while her newborn had died on July 2 at Thangam hospital in Yakkara.Ranjith told the commission members that the doctor who Aiswarya had been consulting for nine months did not attend to her during the emergency. The service of the duty doctor was not satisfactory either. Ranjith said the hospital authorities neither inform him nor his relatives that Aishwarya was bleeding profusely or that her uterus was being removed.

The Youth Commission has directed the DGP and the health department to submit a report on whether there was a serious lapse on the part of the hospital. The commission will take further steps based on the report. The Human Rights Commission has directed the district collector and district medical officer to investigate if there was medical negligence and submit a report within two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp