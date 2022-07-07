STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

A performer, Saji Cherian's doors were open to all

On Wednesday evening, Minister Saji Cherian was supposed to hand over the key of the 40th house built by Karuna Pain and Palliative Care Society to a beneficiary at Chengannur.

Published: 07th July 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

On Wednesday evening, Minister Saji Cherian was supposed to hand over the key of the 40th house built by Karuna Pain and Palliative Care Society to a beneficiary at Chengannur.

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: On Wednesday evening, Minister Saji Cherian was supposed to hand over the key of the 40th house built by Karuna Pain and Palliative Care Society to a beneficiary at Chengannur. Instead, he was destined to hand over his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Even in the absence of Saji Cherian, the function organised by Karuna was held as planned, demonstrating the extent of professionalism the untiring leader has imbibed in his pet project.

A minute before announcing his resignation on Wednesday, Cherian was seen asking reporters to cool down, reminding them that it was only a press conference.Though his body language also conveyed tension, he appeared more concerned about the stress level of those around him. The 57-year-old leader rose to fame and built a strong vote base in Chengannur, once a bastion of UDF, by working hard in the grassroots. He was everywhere, accessible to all and willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in distress. For him, political barriers existed only during electioneering and his doors were always open to even people belonging to rival political parties.

The organisational skills of Cherian ensured him a berth in the CPM state secretariat during the party state conference held in Kochi last year.He was part of the new group of leaders inducted in the party’s topmost panel for taking over the reins when the incumbent leadership retires. Born at Kozhuvallur, Cherian began his political career as an SFI activist. After graduating from Bishop Moore College, Mavelikkara, he became a full-time public worker.

He was a follower of G Sudhakaran who controlled the party in Alappuzha for a long period. Later, he became a confidant of Pinarayi Vijayan and eventually emerged out of Sudhakaran’s shadow.
He was elected to Alappuzha district panchayat from Mulakuzha in 1995. In 2001, he became the Chengannur area secretary and later Alappuzha district secretary.

His first battle for the assembly was not successful as he was defeated by P C Vishnunadh in 2006. In the 2018 Chengannur bypoll, which was necessitated by the death of K K Ramachandran Nair, the CPM had no choice other than Saji Cherian as the candidate. He romped home with a comfortable margin and repeated the victory in 2021.

The soft spoken leader, who has pragmatic solutions to all issues on fingertips, also acts as a bridge connecting various Christian groups with the CPM. Though a member of CSI church, Saji has built strong personal relations with bishops of all major Churches and was instrumental in ensuring their support to the LDF during the election. In the cabinet, he was rated as a performer. The minister had to abruptly end his innings when there was a slew of major projects lined up for execution in the fisheries and cultural affairs departments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saji Cherian
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp