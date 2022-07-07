Court orders police to register case against Saji Cherian

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Tiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has directed the SHO of Keezhvaipur police station to register a case against Saji Cherian, said a senior police officer with the Special Branch here on Wednesday. The police officer said that the court issued the direction based on a private complaint moved by lawyer Baiju Noel M of Ernakulam against Saji Cherian for denigrating the Constitution.

Though a police complaint was filed against the Cherianbefore the SHO, Keezhvaipur police station, on July 5, no action was initiated. The police did not even carry out a preliminary investigation in the matter. Deeply aggrieved by the lethargy and inaction of the SHO, the complainant was forced to file a petition before the Superintendent of Police Pathanamthitta on July 5.

However, even after approaching the district police chief, no inquiry was conducted into the matter and the complainant was not provided with any relief. Former MLA Joseph M Puthussery has also lodged a complaint with Keezhvaipur police against Cherian in connection with his speech .