STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Court orders police to register case against Saji Cherian

Though a police complaint was filed against the Cherianbefore the SHO, Keezhvaipur police station, on July 5, no action was initiated.

Published: 07th July 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Saji Cherian. (File Photo)

Saji Cherian. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Tiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has directed the SHO of Keezhvaipur police station to register a case against Saji Cherian, said a senior police officer with the Special Branch here on Wednesday. The police officer said that  the court issued the direction based on a private complaint moved by lawyer Baiju Noel M of Ernakulam against Saji Cherian for denigrating the Constitution.

Though a police complaint was filed against the Cherianbefore the SHO, Keezhvaipur police station, on July 5, no action was initiated. The police did not even carry out a preliminary investigation in the matter. Deeply aggrieved by the lethargy and inaction of the SHO, the complainant was forced to file a petition before the Superintendent of Police Pathanamthitta on July 5.

However, even after approaching the district police chief, no inquiry was conducted into the matter and the complainant was not provided with any relief. Former MLA Joseph M Puthussery has also lodged a complaint with Keezhvaipur police against Cherian in connection with his speech .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saji Cherian
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp