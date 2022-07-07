Kannur: Man, son from Assam killed in explosion

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Two migrant workers from Assam were killed in an explosion in a house at Kasimukku, near Mattannur here, where five workers were staying. According to Mattannur police, the deceased are Haq, 52, and son Shaheedul, 24.

The house was partially damaged in the explosion.The incident took place at 5 pm on Wednesday. Fazal Haq was killed on the spot and though the local people who came to the place hearing the sound of explosion took Shaheedul to a private hospital at Mattannur, they couldn’t save his life.

The father and son along with the rest of the Assamese people were engaged in collecting scrap goods. It is assumed that some explosives collected in the scrap goods might have gone off accidentally leading to the explosion.