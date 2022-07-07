Only five Ukraine returnees medicos in Kerala apply to resume studies in Russia

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It looks like the stranded medical students in the state from war-torn Ukraine are not interested in taking advantage of the policy decision extended by Roman Babushkin, the deputy chief of mission, Russian Embassy in New Delhi, to pursue their stalled education from various Russian universities. Only five students out of 3,379 Malayali medicos from Ukraine have evinced keen interest in pursuing their medical course after the deadline ended on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of Ratheesh C Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation, Thiruvananthapuram.

It was on June 12 that Roman Babushkin announced the Russian Government’s policy decision during his visit to the capital city. With uncertainty looming large over the future of medical students who had returned from Ukraine following the National Medical Council regulations denying them the opportunity to study in India, the Russian envoy’s announcement was expected to be seen by the students as a huge relief.

It saw the Russian Consul office in Thiruvananthapuram starting an official WhatsApp group which saw 550 students initially approaching them. They were asked to provide their passport details, mark list of their medical exams during their stint in Ukraine and also their NEET score card. Ratheesh C Nair told TNIE that the Consul office was keen on helping the stranded medical students to pursue their course from 28 Russian medical universities.

“We started an official WhatsApp group and informed them of the July 5 deadline. Majority of them didn’t show any interest as they are under the belief that they will be allowed to resume their medical course in India. The irony is that only eight of them had come up with the requisite documents and after the scrutiny, five of them were found eligible to pursue their medical course from Russia,” said Ratheesh C Nair.

He will be forwarding the five students’ details to their Chennai Consular office which will be taking it forward. It is learned that the stranded students are hoping that the Centre will take a favourable decision after the West Bengal Government had allowed all 394 medical students who returned from Ukraine to undergo “observership” in different government medical colleges in the state. Another senior official of the Russian Consul office told TNIE that already the Russian medical universities have earmarked seats for students from Egypt.

“This will only affect the prospects of Indian medical students who have returned from Ukraine as the quotas are getting over fast. Russia was the most ideal destination for them as the curriculum is the same as in Ukraine. Currently it is vacation time in Russian universities and the next academic season is expected to start in September,” said a senior official at the Russian Consul Office.