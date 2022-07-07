Payyoli Express races to Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: “This is a recognition for the country’s sports arena and I am very happy to be selected,” PT Usha, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, told TNIE over her nomination.



“The Union government has introduced several schemes to nurture youth in the field of sports. I will utilise the opportunity to further the growth of sports,” Usha added.

India’s pride P T Usha’s nomination to Rajya Sabha via BJP is not unexpected. Her entry to the BJP fold was in active discussion ahead of the state assembly poll last year. But though the state BJP leaders had discussed with Usha, her official entry didn’t take place. The Payyoli Express was identified with the saffron camp after her tweet against foreign individuals who flayed the Union government for its controversial farm laws went viral in 2021.

“Don’t intervene in India’s internal matters. We know how to deal with it because we are a country which upholds true unity in diversity” was her tweet defending the NDA government when it was in the dock over the farmers’ protest.

The 58-year old icon athlete was conferred with Padma Shri in 1985 and Arjuna Award in 1983. Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha of Payyoli, Kozhikode, is the first Indian woman athlete to reach the final of an Olympic event, at Los Angeles in 1984. She missed the bronze medal in 400 metre hurdles by 1/100th of a second in Los Angeles Olympics which is always regarded as the most unlucky moment in the sporting history of the country. The 55.42 second time Usha registered in 1984 Olympics is still a national record even after close to four decades. Employed as an officer on special duty at the Palakkad railway divisional office, July 6 was Usha’s last working day.

USHA GOES ON VRS

Palakkad: Athlete P T Usha went on voluntary retirement from the Railways on Wednesday. She was the officer on special duty in the Palakkad division of the Railways.The VRS was availed of two years before the superannuation, which is due in June 2024. However, she did not state the reason for going on VRS. Divisional Railway Manager of Palakakd Trilok Kothari handed over a memento to Usha when she met him to announce her VRS. Coincidentally, by evening Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced her nomination to the Rajya Sabha.