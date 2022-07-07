Quit MLA post too, Congress tells Saji Cherian

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the LDF camp heaved a sigh of relief following the resignation of Saji Cherian, the Congress has gone one step ahead by demanding that he should give up his MLA post as well. The Congress leadership has welcomed Saji Cherian’s decision, but expressed apprehension about his unwillingness to disown his controversial speech made at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta against the Constitution last Sunday.

The Opposition camp had targeted not only Saji Cherian, but also Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Ever since the controversial speech snowballed into a major controversy, the UDF had been demanding to know Pinarayi’s stand. But when he remained stoic and with Speaker M B Rajesh coming to the rescue of the LDF Government by adjourning the day’s session within eight minutes, the UDF was caught unawares. The Opposition cannot claim full credit for the resignation as it was the central CPM leadership and the police report not coming in favour which led the chief minister to demand his resignation.

But Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan targeted Saji Cherian’s statement that it was his independent decision to step down from office. Speaking to reporters at Cantonment House, Satheesan demanded to know the stand of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and also that of the CPM state and central leaderships.

“It is not fair for someone to continue as a legislator after disowning the Constitution. Despite the controversy, the chief minister has been keeping mum. If the state government does not slap a case against him, the Opposition will pursue it”, said Satheesan.

Echoing the same sentiments of Satheesan, state Congress president K Sudhakaran told reporters here that Saji Cherian has no right to remain as a legislator. He termed Saji Cherian’s resignation as the “fall of the first wicket” of the second LDF Government. Taking potshots against Pinarayi, Sudhakaran said the second wicket to fall would be that of the Captain. On Thursday, the Opposition is expected to raise Saji Cherian issue yet again when the assembly convenes.

Bouquets, brickbats

Senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam termed it a bold action and appreciated the minister for stepping down upholding Communist values.

It is not fair for someone to continue as a legislator after disowning the Constitution, says Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan