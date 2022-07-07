Saji Cherian controversy: Assembly adjourned after Opposition protest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly was adjourned within eight minutes into the business on Wednesday following the Opposition’s protest seeking Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian’s resignation. The Opposition was caught unawares by the speaker’s decision as they were seated after shouting some slogans against the minister.

The move by the speaker seemed to be part of a safe exit strategy for the chief minister who would have otherwise been forced to reply to a notice for adjournment motion on the controversial speech issue.

“Whatever had been the reply, the CM would have been in trouble. Supporting the minister would amount to discrediting the Constitution and not supporting him would be like the CM losing his trust in the minister. Such an embarrassing situation was avoided by the proper floor management,” said a senior MLA from the ruling front.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan termed the speaker’s unnatural action “anti-democratic”. Later, a UDF delegation met Speaker MB Rajesh in person and conveyed their strong displeasure in adjourning the session earlier than expected.

The Opposition MLAs started their protest against Saji Cherian demanding his resignation right from the time question hour started at 9am. When the speaker entered and sat on his chair, it was Congress MLA Roji M John who first shouted slogans against Saji Cherian seeking his resignation. Satheesan then urged the speaker to stop the question hour, and as per rule 50, the assembly should discuss the adjournment motion notice raised by senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

The speaker maintained that it was time for question hour. Giving scant regard to the speaker’s demand, the UDF legislators shouted slogans against Saji Cherian relentlessly. With no respite to the sloganeering where they shouted, “Jai Bhim” in memory of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, the speaker announced that the question hour and zero hour stand cancelled.

During their meeting with the speaker, the opposition apprised him that his decision could not be tolerated as the Opposition’s rights have been compromised. Satheesan told the speaker that despite the UDF MLAs being seated, he decided to adjourn the session.