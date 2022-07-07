Youth Congress leader suspended for misbehaving with woman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The national Youth Congress leadership has suspended Vivek H Nair, state YC executive member from the primary membership of the organisation for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman leader of the outfit. The incident apparently happened during the three-day-long Yuva Chintan Shivir of the YC held in Palakkad from July 1 to 3. But the state YC leadership has denied it.

Palkulangara native Vivek was reinstated in the YC a month ago after he was expelled from the party on charges of misbehaviour with the girl students of University College. In the suspension order dated July 5 issued by C B Pushpalatha, national secretary in charge of Kerala, she has highlighted that it was only recently that Vivek was reinstated into the organisation after being dismissed for improper conduct.

However, the state YC leadership maintained that the real incident was that Vivek attended the Yuva Chintan Shivir in an inebriated state. The incident had brought disgrace to the national YC leadership which resulted in his suspension.