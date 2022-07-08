Extend GST compensation for five years, Pinarayi urges Modi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pointing at Kerala’s stressful fiscal situation, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested the Prime Minister to extend the GST compensation to states for another five years. Kerala and many other states have requested the Centre to continue GST compensation for 5 more years during the GST council meeting in June.

The compensation has ended by June 30. Now the states are no longer eligible for compensation. It’s a matter of serious concern, said the CM. In a letter to the Prime Minister on Thursday, Pinarayi pointed out that the new tax system did not attain expected stability in its first five-year period of implementation. States like Kerala are facing added difficulties due to conditionalities imposed on open market borrowings. The revenue deficit grants for Kerala will also cease with effect from financial year 2024-25, said the chief minister.