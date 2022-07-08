K-FON secures Centre’s licence to set up infra

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) Ltd has secured the Centre’s licence to set up infrastructure for the state government’s project to bridge digital divide.The Infrastructure Providers Category-1 (IP-1) licence granted by the department of telecommunications allows K-FON to maintain assets such as dark fibre, right of way, duct space and tower.

An official statement said the “state’s proud project” has received operational sanction. It is expecting internet service provider licence soon. “K-FON project is a bold statement that internet is people’s right. It provides high-speed internet for free or at subsidised rate,” it said. The project aims to avoid exploitation of customers by private cable networks and mobile service providers.

It would be implemented through the power and IT departments. The first phase will cover 1,000 government institutions in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.