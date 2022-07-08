STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keezhvaipur police register case against Saji Cherian; DySP to lead investigation

The Keezhvaipur police on Thursday registered a case against MLA Saji Cheriyan as per the directive of the Tiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

Saji Cherian leaving after announcing his resignation at the media room in Secretariat on Wednesday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Keezhvaipur police on Thursday registered a case against MLA Saji Cheriyan as per the directive of the Tiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The police said a case under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act was registered against him. The provision under the Act carries a maximum punishment of three years imprisonment or fine or both.

The court issued a directive in this regard while considering a petition by an advocate hailing from Kochi. Former MLA Joseph M Puthussery and some others also filed complaints with the police for registering case against Saji Cheriyan.

Tiruvalla DySP T Rajappan will lead the investigation. The police registered the case after seeking legal opinion from the district public prosecutor. It was advocate Baiju Noel M of Ernakulam, who moved the petition here on Wednesday.

The complaint said, “Facts being so, the accused insulting the Constitution of India, stated that “Indian Constitution has been written in such a way that the most number of people in India can be exploited and robbed and thereby committed an offence under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 (ACT. 69 Of 1971).”

