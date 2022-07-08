Keezhvaipur police register case against Saji Cherian; DySP to lead investigation

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Keezhvaipur police on Thursday registered a case against MLA Saji Cheriyan as per the directive of the Tiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The police said a case under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act was registered against him. The provision under the Act carries a maximum punishment of three years imprisonment or fine or both.

The court issued a directive in this regard while considering a petition by an advocate hailing from Kochi. Former MLA Joseph M Puthussery and some others also filed complaints with the police for registering case against Saji Cheriyan.

Tiruvalla DySP T Rajappan will lead the investigation. The police registered the case after seeking legal opinion from the district public prosecutor. It was advocate Baiju Noel M of Ernakulam, who moved the petition here on Wednesday.

The complaint said, “Facts being so, the accused insulting the Constitution of India, stated that “Indian Constitution has been written in such a way that the most number of people in India can be exploited and robbed and thereby committed an offence under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 (ACT. 69 Of 1971).”