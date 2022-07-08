STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Row over, Saji Cherian need not quit as MLA, feels CPM

The Opposition UDF too downplayed its demand for Cherian to quit as MLA, with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Thursday saying that doing so would be proper for him.

The Left has also observed that the resignation, citing high moral and ethical grounds, would give more political mileage to the party and the front in the long run.

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Saji Cherian resigned as fisheries and cultural affairs minister over his remarks against the Constitution, the CPM on Thursday assessed there was no need for him to quit the MLA post as demanded by the Opposition. The party also felt it was able to contain political damage in the row with Cherian’s resignation.

The Opposition UDF too downplayed its demand for Cherian to quit as MLA, with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Thursday saying that doing so would be proper for him. It’s learnt UDF may not press the demand.The CPM felt the controversy is now a closed chapter with Cherian’s resignation. The LDF leadership observed CPM nipped the damage in the bud.  

“As far as CPM is concerned, the Constitution is not beyond criticism. However, such remarks should have been avoided while a person occupies a constitutional position. There’s no reason for Cherian to quit as MLA. The controversy is over with his resignation as minister. What remains to be seen is how soon he can return to the cabinet. And that depends on what happens in court,” said senior leader, alluding to a Tiruvalla court’s directive on Wednesday to register a case against Cherian over his remarks.  

CPM and LDF had actually been more worried about Cherian’s remark being used against them at a different level. At a time when the Left has been taking up a campaign to protect constitutional values in its fight against Sangh Parivar, the remarks could have proved highly damaging. That’s why the CPM central leadership was keen to see his exit.  The party observed that Cherian’s speech, especially certain remarks on ‘secularism and democracy’ weakened the Left’s political line.

Resignation on moral grounds would help in future, feels LDF
“A large section of right wing forces want the Constitution to be replaced with ‘manusmriti’ and we have been running a campaign against it. In such a political atmosphere, the Left cannot afford to have a minister making such a remark,” said a CPM central leader. The Left has also observed that the resignation, citing high moral and ethical grounds, would give more political mileage to the party and the front in the long run.

FIR AGAINST CHERIAN
The Keezhvaipur police have registered a case against Saji Cherian on the directive of Tiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. A case under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act was registered against him.

Murali’s ‘beam’ snub hits Ambedkar nerve
Manalur MLA Murali Perunelly drew flak in the assembly after the Opposition accused him of ridiculing B R Ambedkar. While taking potshots at UDF, Murali had said: “They are chanting ‘Jai Bhim. Is it ‘Palarivattom beam’ they are talking about?” he asked, leading to criticism.

