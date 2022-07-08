Swapna Suresh fires fresh salvo at Pinarayi, crime branch

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Launching a fresh attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Swapna Suresh on Thursday alleged that the CM is denying her livelihood. She said the CM is pushing her into poverty to harass her as she had disclosed truths about him. Swapna — an accused in the gold smuggling case — also criticised the crime branch, which is probing the charges of conspiracy and rioting against her and former MLA P C George.

Speaking to reporters here, Swapna sought to know whether the CM was satisfied with denying her livelihood. Swapna said she will continue her efforts to bring the truth before the people of Kerala even if she is forced to live in the streets.

Swapna said she will go to any extent to bring out the truth and dared the CM to do anything he can in this regard. She said the statements she gave as part of the case were true and would not withdraw them. Swapna threatened that if she is harmed further, she will disclose everything related to the gold smuggling case to the people. “Earlier, I was forced to vacate the apartment. Now, I have lost my job and there is none to feed my children,” she said.

Coming down heavily on the crime branch, Swapna said during the recent interrogation, the officials asked her only about the statement given under 164 CrPC in which the CM’s role was revealed. She alleged that the CB officials threatened her saying she would be arraigned in various other cases. “During questioning, an officer asked me whether I have any documents related to the businesses of CM’s daughter Veena Vijayan. Another officer asked whether I have any issue with Veena doing various businesses. The CB is hunting people associated with me, she alleged.