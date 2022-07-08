STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Swapna Suresh fires fresh salvo at Pinarayi, crime branch

Speaking to reporters here, Swapna sought to know whether the CM was satisfied with denying her livelihood.

Published: 08th July 2022 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh interacting with mediapersons at HRDS office in Chandranagar, Palakkad recently.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Launching a fresh attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Swapna Suresh on Thursday alleged that the CM is denying her livelihood. She said the CM is pushing her into poverty to harass her as she had disclosed truths about him. Swapna — an accused in the gold smuggling case — also criticised the crime branch, which is probing the charges of conspiracy and rioting against her and former MLA P C George.

Speaking to reporters here, Swapna sought to know whether the CM was satisfied with denying her livelihood. Swapna said she will continue her efforts to bring the truth before the people of Kerala even if she is forced to live in the streets.

Swapna said she will go to any extent to bring out the truth and dared the CM to do anything he can in this regard. She said the statements she gave as part of the case were true and would not withdraw them. Swapna threatened that if she is harmed further, she will disclose everything related to the gold smuggling case to the people. “Earlier, I was forced to vacate the apartment. Now, I have lost my job and there is none to feed my children,” she said.

Coming down heavily on the crime branch, Swapna said during the recent interrogation, the officials asked her only about the statement given under 164 CrPC in which the CM’s role was revealed. She alleged that the CB officials threatened her saying she would be arraigned in various other cases. “During questioning, an officer asked me whether I have any documents related to the businesses of CM’s daughter Veena Vijayan. Another officer asked whether I have any issue with Veena doing various businesses. The CB is hunting people associated with me, she alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Swapna Suresh gold smuggling
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp