STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

What’s Malayalam for transgender? You get a say

The community has welcomed the move.

Published: 08th July 2022 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

LGBT, Third Gender, Rainbow

Image used for representational purpose only

By Rahul R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Time to get your thinking caps on. The Kerala Bhasha Institute has come up with a contest to find and provide a suitable Malayalam word for addressing members of the transgender community. The community has welcomed the move.

The institute will invite entries from the public and a panel of language experts will select the best one. Malayalam lacks an equivalent for transgenders. Though moonnam lingam is used to refer to them at present, members of the community find it slightly offensive. There are also no suitable words for transwomen, transmen and other queer communities.

Seema Jerome, a professor in Kerala University’s Malayalam department, has been working to come up with a term in Malayalam for transgenders for two decades.  However, she said the Kerala society is so conservative that a discussion on such topics is considered derogatory.

“Terms such as ‘third gender’ are not only belittling, but also show that we as a society are yet to accept the transgender community as they are,” she said. “We live in a highly conservative and patriarchal society. Look at the state of women. It’s pathetic. There is not really much to say about acceptance of transgenders then,” said Seema.

Community hails move

Transgender activists like Prijith K K have hailed the institute’s move. “Its scope should be widened. We have transmen, transwomen, and LGBTQ, all of whom cannot be defined in one category, There should be a proper term for each. Else, the move to integrate them into the mainstream may get delayed forever,” said Prijith. Seema too welcomed the move saying it will create awareness among people. “Unless such attempts are made, things will not change,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transgender Malayalam Kerala
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp