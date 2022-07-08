Youth Congress draws flak for ignoring sexual harassment plaint

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state leadership of Youth Congress came under criticism following the alleged attempt to sweep a sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman district-level office-bearer against a state executive member under the carpet. Though the national leadership expelled executive member Vivek H Nair, alias Sambhu Palkulangara, for misbehaviour with a state vice-president and other office-bearers during the youth wing’s Chintan Shivir held in Palakkad last week, his detractors alleged that the real reason for disciplinary action was the attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman leader.

A complaint addressed to Pushpalatha C B, national secretary in charge of Kerala, by the woman leader said Vivek Nair sought sexual favours from her in an intoxicated state. She said some other woman representatives also complained about similar behaviour from the person.

However, the Youth Congress state leadership denied receiving any such letter. “The complaint which a section of media claims to be in possession of hasn’t reached the state committee. The disciplinary action against Vivek was for misbehaving with the state vice-president. The onus on commenting on the veracity of the complaint spread through the social media is on the complainant. If any woman has any such complaint, we will extend all legal aid and help to approach police. We don’t intend to settle complaints in party courts,” said a press release issued by the Youth Congress state committee.

Though TNIE contacted YC state president Shafi Parambil and vice-president K S Sabarinadhan, both didn’t respond. “I was there in the camp for all three days. It is true that Vivek picked up a quarrel with state vice-president S M Balu and even manhandled him. He was suspended for that. None of us were aware of any complaint filed by the woman delegates.

There were around 40 women in the camp and more women as volunteers,” said a leader from Ernakulam district who preferred anonymity. The factional feud between Vivek and Balu is known and many YC leaders believe that the complaint was fabricated by the rival gang to trap Vivek.The police in Palakkad where the camp was held and in Thiruvananthapuram where the complainant lives have not received any complaint.