Actor Sreejith Ravi’s bail petition: Kerala HC seeks govt view

Senior advocate P Vijayabhanu, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the continued incarceration of Sreejith will have a serious effect on his mental health.

Published: 09th July 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Cine actor Sreejith Ravi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday sought the view of the state government on the bail plea of actor Sreejith Ravi in a Pocso case registered against him for exhibiting nudity in front of children in Thrissur. The plea stated that Sreejith had been diagnosed with a behavioural disorder and is undergoing treatment for the same since September 2016. The court will consider the plea on July 15.

Senior advocate P Vijayabhanu, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the continued incarceration of Sreejith will have a serious effect on his mental health. A copy of the medical certificate issued by his medical consultant was also produced before the court.

