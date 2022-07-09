Actor Sreejith Ravi’s bail petition: Kerala HC seeks govt view

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday sought the view of the state government on the bail plea of actor Sreejith Ravi in a Pocso case registered against him for exhibiting nudity in front of children in Thrissur. The plea stated that Sreejith had been diagnosed with a behavioural disorder and is undergoing treatment for the same since September 2016. The court will consider the plea on July 15.

Senior advocate P Vijayabhanu, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the continued incarceration of Sreejith will have a serious effect on his mental health. A copy of the medical certificate issued by his medical consultant was also produced before the court.