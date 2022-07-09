Deceased Kerala man’s organs give lease of life to three

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A noble gesture by the family of a deceased person has given a fresh lease of life to three critically ill persons. Sajimon John, 54, of Santo Cottage, Peringanad, Adoor, died after weeks-long treatment for an ailment in his head. Sajimon was working in Dubai and had returned to his workplace recently. He was hospitalised there for 27 days but shifted back to Kerala later.

He was declared brain dead during the treatment at KIMS Hospital here on Thursday. His 18-year-old son Santo, wife Jessy Saji and sister Mini Shaji agreed to the hospital authorities’ request for organ donation.

The organs were harvested on Friday. Liver and one kidney were given to patients at KIMS Hospital and one kidney to a patient of Medical College Hospital. Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation coordinated the activities. Sajimon John’s funeral will be held at Orthodox Church cemetery at Peringanad on Saturday 12 noon.