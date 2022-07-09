STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Deceased Kerala man’s organs give lease of life to three

A noble gesture by the family of a deceased person has given a fresh lease of life to three critically ill persons.

Published: 09th July 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sajimon John

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A noble gesture by the family of a deceased person has given a fresh lease of life to three critically ill persons. Sajimon John, 54, of Santo Cottage, Peringanad, Adoor, died after weeks-long treatment for an ailment in his head. Sajimon was working in Dubai and had returned to his workplace recently. He was hospitalised there for 27 days but shifted back to Kerala later.

He was declared brain dead during the treatment at KIMS Hospital here on Thursday. His 18-year-old son Santo, wife Jessy Saji and sister Mini Shaji agreed to the hospital authorities’ request for organ donation.

The organs were harvested on Friday. Liver and one kidney were given to patients at KIMS Hospital and one kidney to a patient of Medical College Hospital. Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation coordinated the activities. Sajimon John’s funeral will be held at Orthodox Church cemetery at Peringanad on Saturday 12 noon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
organ donation Kerala
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp