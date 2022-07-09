Govt registry gets more stem cell donors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finding a suitable donor for bone marrow transplantation has become easier after the Blood and Marrow Stem Cell Donor Registry, the first such initiative in public sector, roped in more volunteers. As many as 112 people have volunteered to register at the Blood and Marrow Stem Cell Donor Registry started by Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC), so far. It will also help in reducing the cost required for bone marrow transplantation required for blood-related disorders, including blood cancers.

Health Minister Veena George said efforts have been made to expand the registry to link it with the World Marrow Donor Association. There is a budgetary allocation of `1 crore. The e-Health project is developing software for the registry.