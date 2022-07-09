Guv Khan shoots down Kannur VC’s expert list of panellists

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Toughening his stand, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has shot down the list of names forwarded by the Kannur University vice-chancellor to be nominated members of boards of studies.Khan is learnt to have asked the VC to explain how he can recommend the names as it is the sole prerogative of the chancellor (governor) to nominate them.

The VC had forwarded to the governor a list of members to be appointed on 72 boards of studies reconstituted recently. The reconstitution of various boards of studies by the university last year came under a cloud following allegations that senior teachers were sidelined and those with lesser experience and faculty of self-financing colleges were among the nominees.

After the reconstitution of the boards, the university landed in various controversies, including repetition of previous years’ question papers.Chapter XIII of Statute IV of the Kannur University First Statute prescribes only the chancellor should nominate the chairman and members of the board of studies.

However, the university took over the task last year, and the move was legally challenged. The Kerala High Court had set aside the notification reconstituting the boards of studies following which the varsity approached the governor.

Meanwhile, the Save University Campaign Committee, a whistleblowers’ collective, has urged the governor to ensure that seniority and qualification should be the prime consideration in the nomination of

members of the new boards of studies of the varsity. The committee also alleged that the reconstitution of the boards was driven by nepotism and favouritism.