Paid online sleazy shows gain traction in Kerala, police unaware

The performers lure their customers through social media platforms and pornographic sites using brief clips of their sexual activities.

Published: 09th July 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 04:49 PM

Child pornography

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In pursuit of sexual gratification, “strictly online and no real meet-up” sounds antithetical to what has been conventionally heard and talked about.

But since the outbreak of Covid which forced people to stay indoors and hooked to the internet, this has been a more convenient way of seeking pleasure.

With government law enforcement agencies and cyber patrolling teams looking elsewhere, paid live pornographic shows are mushrooming on chat apps and social media platforms in the state.

The contact numbers of the performers are shared through such platforms and those who are willing to pay are admitted for private chats.

The performers perform customised acts and charge the viewers accordingly. However, the base rate is Rs 200 for 15 minutes.

A performer, who identifies herself as a Malayali and goes by the stage name ‘Sarika’, told TNIE that the price she charges varies as per the requirement of the customers.

“With a face mask on, it’s Rs 500 for 30 minutes. Mostly, I prefer solo performances. At times, I team with a male partner and then charge more from the viewers. It could come to Rs 1,500 for an hour,” she said.

The performers mostly accept UPI payments after giving a voice confirmation to the clients to ensure them that it’s a woman, who is going to perform for them.

Though webcam stripping has been in vogue, live streaming of sexual acts through apps and WhatsApp video calls became common during the Covid lockdown.

The police said the performers are making use of the loopholes in existing laws.

“They are not forcing anybody to join the show, not selling the data. The viewers are joining the show on their own and we are not getting any complaints from the participants. The Indian Penal Code and the IT Act are not applicable in such cases,” said Cyber Cell DySP T Shyam Lal. He said he has not come across such a trend.

