Rape charge only if physical union, marriage promise link is direct: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Friday said there must be a direct link between physical union and promise of marriage to constitute an offence of rape.

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday said there must be a direct link between physical union and promise of marriage to constitute an offence of rape.

“In order to convert a physical relationship between a man and a woman into rape due to the failure to abide by the promise of marriage, it is essential that the decision of the woman to engage in the sexual act must be based on the promise of marriage,” Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said.

The court issued the order while granting bail to Navaneeth N Nath, a central standing counsel, accused of raping a woman lawyer on the promise of marriage. The woman had alleged that Navaneeth raped her at various places after promising to marry her, and thereafter decided to marry another woman. The complainant slashed her wrist while inside the room where Navaneeth and his fiancee were staying.

Senior Advocate M Ramesh Chander and Advocate CP Udayabhanu, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that there was never any promise of marriage and the relationship became physical as a natural course. “If a relationship does not result in marriage due to objections from family or for other reasons, such conduct cannot convert the physical union into rape,” the bail petition contended.

The woman’s counsel argued that right from the beginning, Navaneeth was postponing the marriage under one pretext or the other while, at the same time, indulging in sexual relationship after promising to marry her.

