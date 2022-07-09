STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Swapna Suresh moves Kerala HC alleging police harassment

Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh on Friday approached the Kerala High Court alleging police harassment against her.

Published: 09th July 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh interacting with mediapersons at HRDS office in Chandranagar, Palakkad recently.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh on Friday approached the Kerala High Court alleging police harassment against her. According to Swapna, the police were harassing her in the name of an investigation in the conspiracy case registered based on a complaint filed by K T Jaleel, MLA. 

Swapna submitted that the police had summoned her for interrogation on July 6. “Most of the time was spent on harassing me so as to coerce me to disclose the details of the statement given by me under Section 164 of CrPC. The police put pressure on me to disclose the evidence I had given to the Enforcement Directorate against the chief minister, his daughter and others,” submitted Swapna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold smuggling Swapna Suresh Kerala High Court
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp