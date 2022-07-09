Swapna Suresh moves Kerala HC alleging police harassment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh on Friday approached the Kerala High Court alleging police harassment against her. According to Swapna, the police were harassing her in the name of an investigation in the conspiracy case registered based on a complaint filed by K T Jaleel, MLA.

Swapna submitted that the police had summoned her for interrogation on July 6. “Most of the time was spent on harassing me so as to coerce me to disclose the details of the statement given by me under Section 164 of CrPC. The police put pressure on me to disclose the evidence I had given to the Enforcement Directorate against the chief minister, his daughter and others,” submitted Swapna.