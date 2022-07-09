Three ministers given portfolios handled by Saji Cherian

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: VN Vasavan will be the new Cultural Affairs Minister. While fisheries portfolio was given to V Abdurahiman, youth affairs was given to PA Mohamed Riyas. The portfolios held by former minister Saji Cherian, who resigned on Wednesday over controversial remarks on the Indian Constitution, were allotted to ministers Vasavan, Riyas and Abdurahiman. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accepted the chief minister’s proposal in this regard.

The chief minister made his recommendation to the governor after the CPM state secretariat meeting on Friday arrived at a decision. Speaking after the secretariat meeting, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the party had entrusted the chief minister to take a call on sharing of portfolios.

Additional charges

V Abdurahiman: Fisheries, Harbour Engineering, Fisheries University

V N Vasavan: Culture, Kerala State Film Development Corporation,

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Kerala State Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board

P A Mohamed Riyas: Youth Affairs