Youth Congress to probe insider role behind sexual harassment plaint

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil said on Friday that no sexual harassment complaint from any of the woman office-bearers was before the state leadership or national leadership. “A section of media has already reported the woman leader’s statement saying she hadn’t filed any sexual harassment plaint,” he told reporters in Thrissur.

There were reports that the woman office-bearer from Thiruvananthapuram had alleged sexual harassment during the YC’s Chintan Shivir held in Palakkad last week. “Still, we promise that if the woman has any such complaint and if she wants to raise it tomorrow or coming weeks, we will give her all support to approach the police,” said Shafi. He said the woman office-bearer had informed the state committee that the complaint alleging sexual harassment spread through social media was not filed by her. “All India Youth Congress committee assigned a two-member panel to probe the controversy. We want to know whether anyone in the organisation was behind the forged letter,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress state president K Sudhakaran sought an explanation from Shafi on the sexual harassment incident that allegedly happened during the YC’s Chintan Shivir in Palakkad last week. “If the leadership gets any complaint, we will take an appropriate decision,” Sudhakaran told reporters here.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan also said if there is a complaint from any woman YC worker, that will be dealt with sternly. “We won’t authorise any party committee to handle the issue. Anyone is free to approach the Congress leadership with a complaint too,” he said.

“We suspended Sambhu (Palkkulangara) as he misbehaved with a state office-bearer. The state committee didn’t receive any complaint from any woman leader alleging sexual harassment against him. As far as I know, the complaint received by the national leadership also doesn’t contain sexual harassment allegation,” said YC state vice-president K S Sabarinadhan.