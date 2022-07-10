STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bar Association’s dress code moral policing: Women lawyers

The Trivandrum Bar Association (TBA) has urged the senior lawyers to advise their juniors on the dress code the latter have to follow while coming to the courts.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Trivandrum Bar Association (TBA) has urged the senior lawyers to advise their juniors on the dress code the latter have to follow while coming to the courts. The notice invited severe criticism from some lawyers who termed it “ highly patriarchal” and a kind of moral policing. In its notice issued on June 28, TBA said a section of junior lawyers are showing disrespect to seniors by wearing casual dresses like three-fourths and sleeveless blouses. The TBA may go for disciplinary action if the lawyers don’t wear proper uniforms in the coming days.

“I felt it was totally unwarranted and highly patriarchal. It’s a sort of moral policing. Every lawyer should follow the dress code while appearing in the court, but the association should not have imposed such restrictions on the court premises. The sleeveless blouses are allowed in courts across India. Similarly, respect is a thing that shall not be enforced. I feel the young lawyers are broad-minded and the TBA’s move is like bullying them,” said senior lawyer J Sandhya. She has also written a Facebook post in this regard.

A junior woman lawyer, who wished to remain anonymous, also echoed the opinion. “This is a first-of-its-kind move from a bar association. It is our human right to choose what we want to wear or not. Imposing such a circular itself is a kind of moral policing,” she said.

However, according to TBA president Anayara Shaji, the junior lawyers have the “hangover” from college campus life. Hence, they wear casual dresses while coming to the courts.

“The young lawyers have a college campus approach and behave in such a manner. In the court too, they don’t respect senior lawyers. Their seniors need to advise and correct them. Otherwise, we will initiate disciplinary action against them. We had warned them several times in the past. Still, they are doing it. It is against keeping the decorum in the court. Hence, we discussed the issue with many judicial officers as it is against the rules of the bar council. We are planning to organise classes for juniors on how to keep decorum while coming to the courts, “ he said.

