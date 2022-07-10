Kerala HC asks state to explain action taken against tourist buses that flouted rules

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to explain the action taken against drivers who had driven contract carriages and the owners who had allowed their vehicles to be driven in a public place for flouting the safety standards and rules related to controlling noise pollution.

A Division Bench headed by Justice Anil K Narendran issued the order after examining several reports on accidents involving contract carriage buses including an incident in which a bus en route to Kerala with college students on board was burnt to ashes after it caught fire at Banastarim near Ponda in Goa.

The Central government said the state/union territory concerned has to ensure strict implementation of the provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulation, 2017, and also the penal provisions contained in Chapter XIII of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The bench also viewed in open court the news report that appeared in visual media regarding the inspection conducted on the contract carriages and a few images and video clippings posted either by the registered owners or by their promoters.

The court observed that the contract carriages are being permitted to be used in public places flouting the AIS-008 safety standards prescribed for mixing AC and DC power supply, posing potential fire hazards to the passengers of such vehicles. Tinted films and other materials were pasted on the safety glass of the buses. The names of the buses are written in the middle of the windscreen, above the dashboard, obstructing the clear vision of the driver.

As per clause (g) of Section 84 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the name and the address of the operator shall be exhibited on the exterior body of the vehicle, on both sides, centred as high as practicable, below the window line in bold letters. Contrary to the provision, the names of the contract carriages are being exhibited on the safety glass of the windscreen, observed the court.