STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tribal youth shot dead by hunters in Idukki

A tribal youth was shot dead by a gang of hunters at a private cardamon estate at Pothamedu in Devikulam taluk of Idukki district.

Published: 10th July 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mahendran

By Express News Service

MUNNAR: A tribal youth was shot dead by a gang of hunters at a private cardamon estate at Pothamedu in Devikulam taluk of Idukki district. The incident happened on June 27. The police exhumed the body of the victim, Mahendran, 24, of Irpuathekkar tribal colony on Saturday after interrogating the suspects. The accused had buried the body at the spot to hush up the murder.

The Rajakkad police had launched an investigation after the relatives of Mahendran filed a missing complaint. The accused, Samji and Jomi of Irupathekkar in Kunchithanni and Muthayya of Pothamedu were detained by Rajakkad police on Saturday. They admitted to the crime.

The Rajakkad police had collected the CCTV visuals of Samji, Jomi and Mahendran travelling in an autoriskshaw on June 27. The body was exhumed by the police on Saturday and sent for postmortem examination. The report is awaited for further investigation.

The accused confessed to the police that they had gone to the estate for hunting on June 27 evening. They failed to notice Mahendran who was roaming around the estate. Meanwhile, they found something shining among the bushes and pulled the trigger, mistaking it for the eyes of a wild animal. Hearing the screams of Mahendran they rushed to the spot and realised that it was the buttons of the youth’s shirt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribal youth death Idukki
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp