We have not taken CPM overtures seriously: Sadiqali Shihab Thangal

Panakkad Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal has taken the reins of the Indian Union Muslim League in one of its most difficult periods. Out for power for the second consecutive term and losing its cadre to the more aggressive Islamist outfits and also the Left, the IUML has a tough road ahead. However, Thangal, who took over as IUML’s state president recently, expressed confidence about the party’s political future in a conversation with TNIE as part of the Express Dialogues series. Excerpts:

Your communal harmony journey across the state happened at a time when the state’s secular fabric was facing many challenges. How was the experience?

Our journey was quite a success; the response was much more than what we expected. What we found was that people hailing from various communities were eagerly waiting for a common platform to share their concerns. But there was no such platform available to sit together and discuss. We provided that platform through the journey.



But organisations like SDPI, Popular Front of India and RSS were not invited for the discussion. Without them, how will you engage those on the other side?

In the first phase, the discussion was with common-minded organisations that are against fundamentalism and fascism. The discussion should also be held with other organisations to convince them of the need to maintain peace and harmony. That would take place in the later stage.

The UDF has been out of power in the state for the last 6 years; something which has never happened before. This has certainly Disillusioned the rank and file of your party. The LDF won for a second time because it cashed in on the Covid situation by providing kits and all. So people might have thought that it’s better to let this government continue. But, now you can see that things have changed. CPM is on the backfoot now. Our feeling is that UDF will definitely come to power in the next assembly election.

Added to this, the IUML’s fundraising campaign ‘Ente partyku ente Hadiya’ had set a target of Rs 30 crore but the party failed to mobilise even half of that Regarding the fundraising campaign, we kickstarted it during Ramzan and at the same time there were several Ramzan relief measures and charity fund mobilisation by IUML-affiliated bodies taking place. We have so far mobilised Rs 10-13 crore from the state itself and contributions from overseas are under estimation.

A lot of churning is happening within the Muslim community in Malabar... while a section of the youth is getting attracted to CPM, another section is getting influenced by extreme Islamist ideologies. Both augur bad for the IUML. How will you tackle this?

The hue and cry about Muslim fundamentalism in Kerala is exaggerated. The fundamental outfits have failed to find roots in the state all these years. When we observed a section of youth getting attracted towards such outfits, the IUML took strong steps to counter it. Muslim community in Kerala knows how to coexist in a pluralist society. That’s not the situation outside the state. There Muslims outside the state are like a reinless horse. Here, the Muslim community is empowered and stands united under the leadership of the IUML and religious bodies such as Samastha and Mujahid movement.

What is the current equation between IUML and Jamaat-e-Islami? The Kottakkal meeting of IUML had adopted a strict non-cooperation stand with Jamaat. But now there is criticism that your party is now driven by Jamaat’s ideology…

We never had an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami. What happened was only an electoral understanding with Jamaat’s political party -- Welfare Party of India -- that too in a few places. But it was the CPM which struck an alliance with Jamaat. When CPM enters into an alliance with Jamaat, it is a good thing and when IUML arrives at an electoral understanding with Welfare Party, it creates a huge controversy. If IUML doesn’t establish a bond with Jamaat, there are others who do it.

There have been on and off overtures from the CPM towards the IUML. Is it because the ruling party has an impression that IUML cannot survive without power or is it because of any positive signal received from a section of IUML leaders?

We have not taken CPM’s overtures seriously nor have we discussed it in any forums. From a national perspective, the need of the hour is to strengthen the Congress-led secular front. The country is being pushed to dictatorship and authoritarianism due to the weakening of the Congress. In Narendra Modi’s India, the people who expressed dissent are being killed. Congress is the only opposition party which has a pan-India presence irrespective of its strength. There is no thinking within IUML to join the LDF.

The Congress is increasingly disappearing from national politics. If secularism and Muslim identity are being ensured, why cannot IUML accept the invite of a strong LDF?

Such a thought has not reached the masses. Also, we do not think that secularism can be sustained only through the LDF. CPM exists only in Kerala. They have negligible seats in Parliament. Even CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has underlined the importance of supporting the Congress which is why he always bats for it. M K Stalin is another person in the South who can be projected as a tall leader. But Stalin too projected Rahul Gandhi as the pan-India leader. All these attempts are aimed at reviving democracy through strengthening the Congress against the BJP’s fascist regime.

But if you look at the national scenario, one can see that the BJP has been better resisted by regional parties than Congress. For example, the lotus has not bloomed in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala while BJP has had an easy walkover in all those states which were ruled by Congress. Also, Congress is playing a soft Hindutva card as well. In such a scenario, is it reasonable to trust the Congress to lead the fight against BJP?

There you have a point. Primarily, it is the Congress which should identify its weaknesses and address the issues. The others in the alliance can only help them. Congress has to work really hard to broaden its election alliances and strategies. Also, it should not be a kneejerk reaction when election is round the corner. The Congress should take initiative in consolidating the secular forces and parties including CPM should support it. The problem with the CPM is that it’s not a pan-India force to reckon with but exists only in Kerala. In the fight against fascism and communalism, we must think with a national perspective.

IUML has been making attempts to grow outside Kerala for quite some time. But it has not fetched desirable results wherein SDPI had made inroads into the Muslim community in North India. What are the hurdles?

The problem is that in North India, IUML is still considered as the Muslim League which had a role in the bifurcation of India. But the reality is that it was a different League. But memories of partition are still fresh in North India and it is difficult for us to make inroads there.

How are you going to address new issues such as transgender rights, demand for more women participation etc. IUML’s stand in the HARITHA controversy had drawn widespread flak…

The Haritha committee was disbanded for breach of discipline and a new committee of women came in its place. The new committee is doing well. At the same time, the women in the old committee are participating in IUML programmes as well. IUML has more women representation than any other party. We have 2,000 plus women representatives in the LSG level. The Prophet has taught that a person’s decency is measured based on his/her behaviour towards a woman.

But there are Muslim organisations which issue diktats that women should not appear in public…

Each religious organisation has its own interests. IUML does not judge their positions. The stand of Samastha has been clarified by its leaders. Our party neither interferes nor opposes decisions taken by Samastha. IUML and Samastha go along normally. Samastha is a platform of religious clergy and it has its opinion based on religious theories.

Until recently, Samastha and IUML were seen as the two sides of the same coin. But of late, Samastha has started asserting its identity. They are directly holding discussions even with the Chief Minister. What is happening?

Samastha leaders directly meeting the Chief Minister and other ministers had happened during the UDF tenure also. But it did not make the news then. Now, LDF wants to make it a news story. They want to project it. Also, nowadays, everyone expresses opinions in social media and it triggers a controversy. A person who has nothing to do with Samastha might have expressed an opinion disguising as a Samastha representative.

Of late, IUML has been trying to connect with various Muslim organisations. Is it a political move?

All Muslim organisations should join hands together to address the backwardness of the community and it had happened in the past. The great strides that Muslim community has made in the education sector and joint protest for implementing Sachar Commission report and against Citizenship (amendment) Act happened due to the joint effort. IUML’s position is that though there will be issues and difference of opinions among the Muslim organisations, they all should join hands in case of a common issue.

IUML recently censured former MLA K N A Khader for participating in a RSS programme. What is wrong with having a dialogue with those on the other side?

Khader is our main speaker and debater. But the issue was he participated in an out-and-out RSS event, and not in a dialogue programme. There is a difference. But no disciplinary action has been initiated against him.

Kerala is in the forefront resisting the saffron juggernaut due to the strong minority communities and also because of a strong presence of the Left. But the IUML is fiercely opposing the Left parties. Can you imagine a Kerala without the Left?

How Kerala would be without the Congress party? That will be equally disastrous like Kerala without the CPM. Our stand is that all parties -- Congress, CPM and IUML -- should be here to uphold a vibrant democracy and to fight fascism. We are not against any political party, except the BJP.

The winding up of ‘Chandrika’ magazine has invited the wrath of many. Chandrika’s contribution in the Malayalam cultural and literary field is profound. Is there any move to revive it?

Chandrika Weekly will be revived. It was shut down temporarily due to the crisis in the print media. We are slowly sorting out the issues.

On a personal note, will it be correct to say that you are more political than your predecessors?

Is it so? Well… that could be because I have been active in politics from a very young age.

