30-year-old woman's suicide in Palakkad has no links to BJP functionary, say party leaders

PALAKKAD: The death of a 30-year-old woman, who was found hanging in the bedroom of a rented house in Palakkad's Naduvattu Palayam, C N Puram on Sunday evening, is due to personal issues and family problems and it has no connection to any BJP functionary, according to party leaders.

In her suicide note, she blamed a man for her death. G.Rajesh, sub-inspector of the Palakkad North police station, said a case has been registered for unnatural death and the police were investigating the case, She is survived by her parents, husband, and two children.

Meanwhile, K.M.Haridas, district president of the BJP, said that there were reports in a section of the media that Sharanya had mentioned the name of Prajeev who is the booth president of the BJP. "This is not true," Haridhas said, adding that Prajeev was an employee of Indian Railways and he can't hold the post of the booth president of a political party. Prajeev has not been given any responsibility in the party, he said.

