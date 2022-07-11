STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Book launch of P Parameshwaran was not an RSS event,' clarifies VD Satheesan in reply to allegations

Satheesan who had kept mum on Sunday when the controversy erupted chose to break his silence on Monday.

Published: 11th July 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

VD Satheesan

Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after controversy erupted over Opposition Leader VD Satheesan attending a programme of Bharatiya Vichara Kendram in the past, Satheesan has come up with a clarification. Talking to reporters at Indira Bhavan on Monday, he said the book launch of RSS ideologue P Parameshwaran was not an RSS programme. Satheesan recalled that he had attended the release of the book 'Swami Vivekananda and an enlightened Kerala' in Thrissur.

Satheesan who had kept mum on Sunday when the controversy erupted chose to break his silence on Monday.  He recalled that it was the then Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan who released the book.  Hence the criticism being raised against him is applicable to Achuthanandan also, pointed out Satheesan.

"The Kerala society has always looked upon P Parameshwaran as a leader beyond the RSS links. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had addressed him as a saint when he passed away. I have never gone after any fundamentalist seeking votes. I do not require the votes of RSS, Sangh Parivar or fundamentalists",  said Satheesan.

Satheesan lost his cool when more questions came up about the programme. He recalled that it was late MP Veerendrakumar who invited him to attend the book launch programme. Satheesan said the RSS had even fielded a candidate against him at Paravoor.

"The RSS leadership has been holding protest meetings at my house on a regular basis. They have declared that they will send me to political asylum. Who will believe that I have a good rapport with the Sangh Parivar?", questioned Satheesan. He also came down heavily against VHP leader RV Babu who alleged that Satheesan had sought the support of the RSS leaders during elections.

