STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cartoonists pay the price as Kerala Lalithakala Akademi humours pressure groups

The first whiplash that the cartoonist community received was the one associated with Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Published: 11th July 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi

Kerala Lalithakala Akademi (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems freedom of expression has become a thing of the past. This is the statement that most cartoonists not only in other parts of the country but also in the state have to say. And why not since they have been at the receiving end for their satirical take on some topics? The situation now is such that for the past two years, the cartoonists, who got recognition through awards instituted by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, have allegedly been sidelined. 

"The first whiplash that the cartoonist community received was the one associated with Bishop Franco Mulakkal. When the state cartoon award for 2018-2019 was announced, a section of the Church raised objections. The winning cartoon was a satirical take on the bishop. But with the Church raising objections, the akademi decided to defer the presentation of the award," said Kerala Cartoon Academy secretary Anoop Radhakrishnan.

The deferment of the award presentation happened again. "In 2019-2020, when the award was announced, I was shortlisted for honourable mention. Yet again, religious sentiments -- this time of Hindus -- became the hurdle and the award presentation was deferred," he added.

According to him, three awards are given every year -- the state cartoon award and two honourable mentions. "But all that have come to a stop. When we approached the akademi chairman and secretary, they expressed their helplessness. However, they said the awards will be presented soon. That was three months ago," said the cartoonist.

According to him, the akademi used to present cartoon and photography awards on the same day. "Hence, the photography awards too got deferred in 2018-19 and 2019-2020. But this time around, the akademi has decided to hold the award presentation on July 9. However, the akademi has not issued any statement on cartoon awards," said the cartoonist.  

However, Akademi secretary Balamurali Krishnan refuted the allegations. He said, "The award presentation will be held. The present office-bearers of the akademi have the same opinion on this point. In the case of photography awards, there were no issues, but the presentation of these also got deferred. Hence, it was decided to hold a presentation on July 9."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Kerala cartoonists Kerala Cartoon Academy Freedom of expression
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp