STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala actress abduction: 'Police lack evidence against Dileep', says former DGP R Sreelekha

The former DGP said she was silenced using a photograph showing Dileep alongside first accused Pulsar Suni.

Published: 11th July 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala state DGP R Sreelekha (Photo| EPS)

Former Kerala state DGP R Sreelekha (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In what could stir up a controversy, former DGP R Sreelekha has said that the police team investigating the 2017 actor abduction case lacks evidence against actor Dileep. She made the revelation through her YouTube channel on Sunday. Sreelekha claimed she had questioned several senior officers regarding the investigation against Dileep. 

The former DGP said she was silenced using a photograph showing Dileep alongside first accused Pulsar Suni. However, she claimed a senior officer had once told her that the photograph was photoshopped. Another accused, Manikandan, once revealed that he wrote a letter for Suni -- addressed to Dileep -- under pressure from the police, she said.

Sreelekha said the police helped Suni get a mobile phone inside the district jail in Kakkanad. Five or six persons, who were really behind the incident, would have been convicted by now had the police not been after Dileep, she claimed. 

Sreelekha said she knew about Suni’s blackmailing activities from other actresses while she was working in various capacities in Ernakulam. She also explained why she ordered Dileep be given blankets, medicine and special food after visiting the Aluva Sub Jail as the director of the prison department in 2017. 

Blaming the media for having hidden facts related to the actor assault case, the former officer said the investigation team was forced to arrest Dileep because of pressure from the media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2017 actor abduction case Kerala actress abduction R Sreelekha Kerala Police Dileep
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp