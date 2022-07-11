Kerala actress abduction: 'Police lack evidence against Dileep', says former DGP R Sreelekha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In what could stir up a controversy, former DGP R Sreelekha has said that the police team investigating the 2017 actor abduction case lacks evidence against actor Dileep. She made the revelation through her YouTube channel on Sunday. Sreelekha claimed she had questioned several senior officers regarding the investigation against Dileep.

The former DGP said she was silenced using a photograph showing Dileep alongside first accused Pulsar Suni. However, she claimed a senior officer had once told her that the photograph was photoshopped. Another accused, Manikandan, once revealed that he wrote a letter for Suni -- addressed to Dileep -- under pressure from the police, she said.

Sreelekha said the police helped Suni get a mobile phone inside the district jail in Kakkanad. Five or six persons, who were really behind the incident, would have been convicted by now had the police not been after Dileep, she claimed.

Sreelekha said she knew about Suni’s blackmailing activities from other actresses while she was working in various capacities in Ernakulam. She also explained why she ordered Dileep be given blankets, medicine and special food after visiting the Aluva Sub Jail as the director of the prison department in 2017.

Blaming the media for having hidden facts related to the actor assault case, the former officer said the investigation team was forced to arrest Dileep because of pressure from the media.