Kerala Forest Department seeks permission from Chief Wildlife Warden to radio-collar wild elephant

Divisional Forest Officer Kura Sreenivas said that the department has written to the Chief Wildlife Warden and sought permission to tranquilise and radio collar the wild jumbo.

Published: 11th July 2022

elephant

Image of wild elephants used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Kerala Forest Department has decided to radio collar the wild jumbo that killed Sivaraman, a 60-year-old man, in Dhoni recently. 

Divisional Forest Officer Kura Sreenivas told The New Indian Express that the department has written to the Chief Wildlife Warden and sought permission to tranquilise and radio collar the wild jumbo. Local residents fear that though they have chased away the wild jumbo into the forest, it may likely to enter the mainland again.

The forest department has also intensified patrolling in the area with the help of Rapid Response Team personnel.  Meanwhile, kumki elephant Pramukha was brought from Wayanad to Dhoni to chase away wild elephants, frequenting the area.  

