Kerala likely to get heavy rainfall till Thursday: MeT department

In northern dists, monsoon is likely to be strengthened due to the arrival of offshore trough in the region

Published: 11th July 2022 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Rain, Kerala Monsoon

Representational Image. (File Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, the state is likely to get heavy rainfall at least till Thursday, the MeT department said on Sunday. In the northern districts, the monsoon is likely to be strengthened in the coming days due to the arrival of offshore trough in the region, weather experts said. All four northern districts received heavy rain on Sunday. 

The government has kept ready one unit of the National Disaster Response Force each for Wayanad, Kozhikode and Idukki. There are two units of the Civil Defence Academy ready for disaster response activities, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

In view of the weather, the district collectors of Wayanad and Kasaragod declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday. In Kasaragod, colleges have been exempted from the holiday. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned people living in low lying areas, river banks and areas prone for landslip to exercise caution.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea. People living near the coast are likely to experience high sea waves, according to the warning. In the wake of intense weather warning people should be ready to shift as directed by the  authorities, said a statement.

The KSDMA has warned of intense sea erosion in some places, requiring rehabilitation of people. It has asked  fishermen to keep their fishing equipment at safe locations. People living under weak roofs or unsafe houses should be ready to move out to rehabilitation camps or to other safer locations. The posters and boards precariously placed shall be kept safely.

All tree branches that pose a safe hazard shall be pruned. People should also inform authorities about such trees that could fall during adverse weather conditions, said the warning. People have been warned against taking selfies or assembling on bridges over water bodies. People living downstream, should be prepared to deal with the situation arising out of the opening reservoir shutters.

Any travel in high ranges during the night should be avoided fully. Similarly, travelling to the beach and bathing in the sea should be avoided. People moving to rehabilitation camps should follow the COVID protocol, said the statement. They should not cross the river, take part in fishing or take bath in it when it is raining heavily.

TAGS
Kerala rains Kerala monsoon NDRF
