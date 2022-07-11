Kerala's Sabarimala temple to be opened on July 16

PT Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala temple will be opened on July 16 for the five-day Karkkidakam monthly pooja. Melsanthi Parameswaran Nampoothiri will open the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 5pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru.

There will not be any restriction on the number of devotees allowed for darshan during the monthly pooja days. Devotees can book their slots through the virtual queue or can collect passes issued at the spot booking counters at Nilakkal pilgrim transit camp office on arrival.

Special rituals

On July 17, kalabhabhishekam will be the special ritual to be performed at the temple, said Sabarimala devaswom executive officer Krishnakumar. As part of it, the thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam in the presence of the melsanthi at 6.30am after mahaganapathi homam.

“The ritual will conclude with kalabhabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulating the sreekovil. Udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam will also be performed on the first day,” Krishnakumar said.

Sahasrakalasam will be performed on July 21. The thantri will perform kalasa pooja at the mandapam in the presence of the melsanthi at 4pm on July 20. The ritual will conclude with kalasabishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja on July 21. The temple will be closed on July 21 after athazha pooja and harivarasanam at 10pm, he said.