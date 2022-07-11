STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala's Sabarimala temple to be opened on July 16

Devotees can book their slots through the virtual queue or can collect passes issued at the spot booking counters at Nilakkal pilgrim transit camp office on arrival.

Published: 11th July 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala temple. (File photo | EPS)

By PT Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala temple will be opened on July 16 for the five-day Karkkidakam monthly pooja. Melsanthi Parameswaran Nampoothiri will open the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 5pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. 

There will not be any restriction on the number of devotees allowed for darshan during the monthly pooja days. Devotees can book their slots through the virtual queue or can collect passes issued at the spot booking counters at Nilakkal pilgrim transit camp office on arrival.

Special rituals

On July 17, kalabhabhishekam will be the special ritual to be performed at the temple, said Sabarimala devaswom executive officer Krishnakumar. As part of it, the thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam in the presence of the melsanthi at 6.30am after mahaganapathi homam. 

“The ritual will conclude with kalabhabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulating the sreekovil. Udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam will also be performed on the first day,” Krishnakumar said. 

Sahasrakalasam will be performed on July 21. The thantri will perform kalasa pooja at the mandapam in the presence of the melsanthi at 4pm on July 20. The ritual will conclude with kalasabishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja on July 21. The temple will be closed on July 21 after athazha pooja and harivarasanam at 10pm, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala temple
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp