Ramp facility set up for wheelchair-bound devotees at Kozhikode's Tali Mahadeva temple

Published: 11th July 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tali Mahadeva temple in Kozhikode

Tali Mahadeva temple in Kozhikode (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Tali Mahadeva temple, one of the oldest temples in Kozhikode, has made necessary alteration on its northern entrance to make ramps for wheelchair-bound devotees to have easy access. Chevarambalam native Prajith Jayapal, a quadriplegic and differently-abled rights activist, made the first entry to the temple in a wheelchair on Sunday.

"I've been confined to a wheelchair for the past 10 years. I always wished to enter the temple whenever I reach there," he said. He also wanted other establishments to follow in the footsteps of Tali temple. "All cinema halls should provide at least one seat accessible to persons in wheelchairs," he said. 

The initiative was supported by Sakshama, a Kozhikode-based organisation dedicated to the cause of differently-abled persons. "Only a very few government institutions have so far taken the initiative to set up facilities like ramps. One can hardly find temples in Kozhikode having such facilities for differently-abled persons. We hope other religious centres and public places, including beaches and educational institutions, will be accessible to the differently-abled," said A Vinod, district president of Sakshama.

