Actor abductions case: Cellmate denies claim on Pulsar Suni’s letter

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrissur native Jinson who had shared the cell with Pulsar Suni, accused in the 2017 actor abduction case, at the Ernakulam District Jail, Kakkanad, on Monday said former DGP R Sreelekha’s claim that no letter was written from the jail is factually incorrect. He was speaking to reporters following Sreelekha’s comments on her YouTube channel regarding the 2017 actor abduction case.

According to Jinson, he was staying in the same cell in which Pulsar Suni and Manikandan were staying in April 2018. According to him, there were CCTV visuals in which Manikandan was seen writing what was being narrated by Suni inside the cell.

He also said on Monday that a mobile phone for Suni was brought inside the jail with the help of another accused. Sreelekha in her video said police officials had provided a mobile phone to Suni in the jail.

‘I clicked photo’

Another Thrissur native who had clicked the photograph in which Dileep was seen along with Pulsar Suni, also denied Sreelekha’s allegation that the photograph was edited. The photo was clicked by Bidhil who went to Puzhakal Tennis Club in Thrissur where the shooting of Dileep’s movie was going on. Bidhil said he had clicked the photograph with his phone.